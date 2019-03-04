At Marc Jacobs, Wood opted for Redken Flash lift with Bonder Inside – a salon-only service that protects hair as it lifts. “Bleaching isn’t the same as it was years ago. We used to call it the ‘B’ word in a menacing way,” he comments.

Then he followed with a layer of Redken City Beats, another professional product, to add the colour element. “Ask your colourist for one part East Village Violet mixed with ten parts City Beats Clear for a pastel watercolour effect,’ advises Melanie Smith, creative master colourist at London’s Josh Wood Colour Atelier.

Craving a DIY job? “It’s still possible to nail the lilac trend with a home dye kit although your locks will already need to be bleached, softly highlighted or naturally light blonde for the full effect minus any damage,” says Smith.

Choose a semi-permanent purple dye then dial down the vibrancy by mixing it with conditioner.

To maintain the colour, a purple or ‘silver’ shampoo is a non-negotiable. These boast violet pigment that counteracts orange brassiness in blonde hair although if you leave them in a little longer, they’re adept at depositing a purple veil.

Brunettes: you can give a nod to the trend, too. In fact, there’s a product to suit everyone. Scroll down for our pick of the best…