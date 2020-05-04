These are the proven methods and products to fade acne scars

Whether you’ve suffered a full-blown bout of adult acne, have leftover indentations from teenage years, or are continuously waiting for leftover dark spots to fade away, it all comes together in one skincare struggle we can all relate to.

Seeing whiteheads and red lumps rear their ugly juicy heads causes enough dread, but having to bear their aftermath for what can be months on end adds salt to the wound. Everyone suffers from acne in some shape or form, so it’s perfectly normal to see on ourselves and each other - but if you want to treat the leftover marks for whatever reason, then it’s definitely achievable.