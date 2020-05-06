Thanks to the skin positivity movement, blemishes have become normalised. While it’s encouraged many to embrace their acne, which is great, for others, it can be difficult. The psychological impact of acne can have a big effect on self-confidence and self-esteem and so, some still seek ways to reduce it, which is okay, too.

The summer can be a particularly difficult time for those who struggle with body acne. So, we asked Dr Shaaira Nasir, consultant dermatologist at sk:n, to explain everything you need to know, from the best ingredients to treat it to steps to prevent it coming back.