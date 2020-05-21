What causes hard and dry skin on feet?

“The skin on our heels cracks for various reasons but mainly cracked heels develop due to a mixture of dryness and pressure. Sometimes if they’re spending a lot of time indoors or the heating is on, the skin texture can become a little bit dryer and that can often lead to cracks.

“Wearing open-back shoes in the summer time may cause the skin to crack as your bare heels are always hitting the back of the shoe which can cause a lot of pressure and then cracks at the same time.

“Cracked heels can also be caused by lack of vitamins in your diet, such as iron and zinc. The hair and the skin are very much made up of the same chemical components and iron and zinc playing important roles in hair and skin regeneration and repair.”

How can we prevent getting hard skin on our feet?

“To prevent getting hard skin on your feet, you should regularly use a specialised moisturising foot lotion or heel balm. Many people just use any kind of lotion on their feet but the skin on your feet is six times stronger than anywhere else on your body, so you need a specialised cream that can penetrate the layers.”