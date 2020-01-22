This is how to get enviable waves, no matter what your hair type or texture

Apart from the fact we can all sleep in later in the morning, the best thing about this trend is that no matter what your hair type, it doesn’t require too much effort to give your style a little wave.

Here’s the proof…

Waves on wavy hair

If you’re lucky enough to exit the shower with natural tumbling waves, focus on setting your hair, rather than styling it. This is particularly important when it comes to how you dry it. “Waves are all about allowing the hair to dry in its natural form,” says Larry King, hairdresser and founder of Larry King salon. Before you dry your hair, prep it with leave-in conditioner and a 50p-sized dollop of soft-hold mousse.

“Distribute the products between your palms, tip the head upside down and gently squeeze your hair in an upwards motion,” instructs King. “Twist tendrils round at the crown and front hairline to help define movement, then dry your hair using a diffuser.”

The longer the hair, the heavier it is and this can drag your waves down. By drying hair with your head tipped over, you can easily add volume back into the roots. Once dried, stop your hair from looking too done with a finishing cream. “Really get your fingers in at the roots to massage the scalp and hair,” he adds. “This will break up the curls so they’re not too solid and add volume to roots.”