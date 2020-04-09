Thankfully, there’s a simple way to do this and it only requires one product. Beauty blogger and hairstylist Olivia Smalley posted a video on her Instagram account, in which she shared an easy trick to covering up outgrown nails using a glitter nail polish.

In the video, Smalley dabs an Essie polish along the outgrown part of her nail. “I’m going right where my cuticle is, tapping right on that area,” she explains. When she’s done, all signs of outgrowth have completely disappeared.

If you’re going to try the hack, Smalley advises opting for a glitter polish that’s slightly chunkier, as this will make it easier to completely cover the outgrowth.