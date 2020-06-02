Have you ever brushed your hair, only to notice a large amount of hair strands are left behind between the bristles?

Hair loss can happen for many reasons. But hair breakage tends to come down to a lack of hydration, which leaves the hair shaft weak and unable to bend.

“The key is to understand how simple hair is,” explains hairdresser Michael Van Clarke. “Once the hair follicle [grows out of] the scalp, it is no longer connected to the metabolism so, unlike skin, cannot repair itself.”