Have you ever looked at your hair and felt it grows so… slowly?

While some of us may frequently reach for the scissors to combat speedy regrowth, others may find their lengths don’t seem to grow much, even over the span of a few months.

From stress and diet to treatments and hairbrushes, we know there are a number of things that can affect the growth rate of our hair.

So, we asked Anabel Kingsley, consultant trichologist and brand president at Philip Kingsley, to talk us through the steps and actions we can take to give our roots a little boost, while also making them stronger.