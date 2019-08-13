How to make your make-up last all day (and yes, that includes your foundation)

Even if you haven’t got oily skin, you can’t escape the curse of the make-up munchies. Dehydrated or dry complexions searching for moisture may become patchy and uneven as time passes, owing to the skin recognising your foundation as a hydrator and causing it to migrate to the arid areas of your face. This is where preparation becomes paramount. Taking the lead to ensure the longevity of your make-up by getting your skin to behave before you reach for your foundation is entirely logical. “Balancing the water and oil in the skin enhances the performance of make-up by preventing oxidisation and makes products wear and look better for longer,” explains Jill Tomandl, vice president for product development at Smashbox.

Experts advise using cleansers, serums and moisturisers that suit your skin type. Those with oily skin should incorporate a toner to minimise excess oils and help prevent sebum seeping through pores throughout the day. It’s also worth bearing in mind that skin is often oilier in the run up to your period due to fluctuating hormone levels, so if you’ve been finding that one week your make-up appears perfect and the next week it’s gone (despite using the same products) we might just have cracked the code for you. Leaving a good amount of time between each step will help too – ideally around 10 minutes between skincare and make-up applications. This gives products enough time to absorb properly and prevents any surface residue thwarting the staying powers of your base.

It’s also a must if you’re using cosmeceutical brands that have high levels of active ingredients. “They use ingredients that soften the skin and make it more penetrable,” says clinical facialist Kate Kerr. “They also often include delivery systems that send active ingredients into the depths of the skin and it’s important that make-up ingredients aren’t transported to these layers – a 10-minute window will prevent this.”