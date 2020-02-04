We’re in an age where refillable makeup is growing stronger and all in all, we don’t want to continuously contribute to the fast beauty market. It’s all about striking the balance between buying the products you love and justifying their environmental impact.

There are so many factors to think about when considering the sustainability of a product, and the easiest way to start is to think about how you can manage the products you have.

So the question of all questions arises: how exactly do we make our make-up last longer? There’s nowhere better to start than with the people who make the products themselves – the cosmetic chemists.

We spoke to Dr Barbara Olioso, MRSC at The Green Chemist Consultancy about how we can start to take small steps to save on what we already have.