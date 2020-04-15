Add vitamins to your diet

“Your fingernails often reflect your diet,” says Gray. “Dietary deficiencies not only prevent nails from growing normally, but also can cause weakness and brittleness, which are two of the main nail problems.”

But there are certain types of foods you can add to your diet to help strengthen your nails. “Anything with plenty of vitamins, such as vitamin E and B, and zinc, fruit, vegetable and nuts (almonds are rich in zinc and vitamin E),” explains Draper. “Eggs are full of protein which is exactly what your nails need. Also, good fats such as those found in oily fish and avocados. But the most simple thing you can do is drink plenty of water for essential moisture.”

Consider supplements for extra help

“You should be able to get all the correct amount of nutrients from your diet,” says Gray. “But if you want to take supplements for additional support, vitamin A strengthens the nails and helps them grow, while vitamin B helps prevent nail diseases. Also, calcium is indispensable for the strength and consistency of the nails.”