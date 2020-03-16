How to clear out your make-up collection, according to a decluttering expert

’Busy’; it’s a word we often thrown about. Between work, social commitments, lengthy daily commutes and family, it can be easy to let even the most basic of personal errands fall to the wayside.

For me, it’s constantly putting off sorting through my beauty products. And, considering a 2018 study by online retailer Fragrance Director found that women in the UK spend £482.51 every month, I’m sure my collection isn’t the only one piling up.

“It’s important to clear out beauty items you don’t use or need,” says professional organiser Vicky Silverthorn. “It’s easy for your collection to build up without you realising as there’s always a new trend, new product or new colourway. It’s very tempting to keep buying things. But realistically, for most of us on a day-to-day basis, we reach for the same beauty items as part of our routines.”