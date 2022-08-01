“I’m a beauty editor and I only ever take hand luggage on holiday – this is how I maximise my space”
Make-up, hair and skincare tips I’ve relied on for over half a decade.
If you’ve travelled anywhere by plane recently, you’ll know that airports around the world are under immense pressure. Between mounds of unclaimed luggage – small hills of lost suitcases, duffel bags and backpacks – to the endless queues, sudden cancellations and frustrating delays, flying is not the breezy experience we knew pre-coronavirus.
To save a holiday sans belongings, taking only carry-on luggage feels like a sensible choice. That is until you realise how little space is afforded to hand luggage. Not only have airlines severely cut down on what counts as carry-on size, but the fact it either needs to fit under your seat or in the overhead bins somewhat truncates what you can bring.
Here are the tips I’ve sworn by for over five years of travelling solely with hand luggage and small, transparent bags of liquid.
1. Differentiate between need-to-haves and nice-to-haves
There are some things that really are non-negotiable. For example, I have incredibly sensitive, reactive skin – using the same cleanser and moisturiser as I do at home will keep my skin (and mental health) feeling calm while I’m away. So, I decant these first into travel-friendly size bottles and tubs and then assess what space is left.
My advice: if you’re dealing with a skin or hair concern that you feel will impact how you feel while travelling, pop what you need in the bag first. Then, the rest of the space can be split between items that, while nice, don’t feel as crucial.
2. Get creative
Make-up, in all its brilliance, can be used for so many different things. Creamy lipstick can be used as a blusher, popped on the cheeks and buffed in using a brush, your fingers or a beauty blender – none of which require sacred liquid space. Or, if you favour a blusher or bronzer stick, use it as eyeshadow or lipstick, too.
Brow gel can be used to create fluffy-looking eyebrows but also to finesse edges, baby hairs and flyaways. Lip oil can be dabbed on skin as a dewy sheen of highlight – just be careful not to lift any make-up away underneath as you do so.
There are myriad ways to maximise the products you take without overpacking. Experiment before you leave to know what’s essential and how you can make do.
3. Pick formulas wisely
When I’m at home, creamy, dewy products always win out. The texture and consistency are easy to work with and create a softly diffused finish. Unfortunately, cream bronzers, blushers, eyeshadows and pastes all count as liquids.
So, for the sake of the few weeks a year I’m away from my bathroom, I keep a brilliant powder blusher and bronzer in my make-up bag. My go-tos are Benefit’s Hoola Bronzer in the mini size (space-saving, always) and the Suqqu Melting Blusher. Finely milled powders that leave the skin flushed and bronzed without taking up too much space. We love.
Suqqu / £39
Melting Powder Blusher
Hoola / £15
Hoola Matte Bronzer Mini
Bourjois / £8.99
Little Round Pot Blusher
Nars / £24.80
Bronzing Powder
4. Don’t pack things you can buy
If you can, save packing certain items until the other side of airport security. Whether that means you buy it at the airport while you wait for your flight or when you arrive at your destination, certain items don’t require bag space in your carry-on.
In my world, that includes SPF for my body, moisturiser, shower gel, lip balm, deodorant and toothpaste – universal items that I don’t need to be particular about.
Main image: