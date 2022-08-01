If you’ve travelled anywhere by plane recently, you’ll know that airports around the world are under immense pressure. Between mounds of unclaimed luggage – small hills of lost suitcases, duffel bags and backpacks – to the endless queues, sudden cancellations and frustrating delays, flying is not the breezy experience we knew pre-coronavirus.

To save a holiday sans belongings, taking only carry-on luggage feels like a sensible choice. That is until you realise how little space is afforded to hand luggage. Not only have airlines severely cut down on what counts as carry-on size, but the fact it either needs to fit under your seat or in the overhead bins somewhat truncates what you can bring.