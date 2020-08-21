How often do you plop? If you’ve got curly hair, the answer should be ‘after every single wash’. Confused? Let us explain. Hair plopping (despite its odd name) is actually a common technique used to help dry curly hair – no heat required.

While the name might throw you off at first, if you’ve got curly hair you’re probably already familiar with the technique. If not, here’s how to plop your hair (because trust us, it makes all the difference…)