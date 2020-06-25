This is how to reapply sunscreen over your make-up

Reapplying your SPF every few hours shouldn’t be – and doesn’t have to be – a pain. Here’s the proof.
SPF. Sunscreen. Whatever you want to call it, we know you’re probably sick of reading about how important it is.
But, please, hear us out. Because it is important. Wearing a minimum of SPF30 every day – yes, even when the sun isn’t shining and during winter – is one of the easiest things you can to do ensure your skin stays looking as good as it can, keeps it healthy and generally protects it.
Is the SPF in your foundation or moisturiser enough?
It’s also worth noting that, contrary to popular belief, the SPF that’s in your chosen foundation or daily moisturiser doesn’t give enough protection and you should always wear a separate one, too.
In case you’ve been living under a rock, let us give you a quick lesson. The sun emits both UVA and UVB rays. UVA is the one that ages you, while UVB rays are the ones that burn skin. While it’s important to stay protected from both, UVA rays can increase the risk of skin cancer.
Sadly, even once once you’ve found the SPF that works for you and your skin and you’ve got into the habit of applying the right amount (which both experts and NHS guidelines say is around half a teaspoon on just your face) every single day, the battle isn’t quite over.
You’re almost there, but one application a day doesn’t quite cut it.
How often should I reapply sunscreen over make-up?
In order to have adequate protection sunscreen should ideally be reapplied every couple of hours, the same as when you’re on holiday. But we get it. If you’re living your normal life, putting on make-up and going to work every day, the idea of taking your make-up off in the office toilets and reapplying your face around six times throughout the day is more than ridiculous.
But don’t fret, because there is an answer. There are ways for you to protect your skin without going through the rigmarole of cracking out your entire bathroom cabinet in the middle of the office.
Those answers lay in the products that have been specifically created and formulated to be applied throughout the day, with ease, that won’t disrupt your make-up but will, importantly, still provide you and your skin with adequate levels of protection.
Keep reading to find out which products are worth buying and stashing in your handbag.
How to reapply SPF over your make-up
UncompliKated SPF Soft Focus Makeup Setting Spray
A super-fine mist that will instantly set make-up in place. It has a soft, matte finish and helps to reduce shine while also providing SPF50 protection.
Garnier Ambre Solaire Sensitive Advanced Protecting and Hydrating Face Mist SPF50
A firm favourite that’s loved by the Stylist beauty team, Garnier’s SPF50 mist has added antioxidant protection to shield skin from things like oxidative stress, pollution and heat, all of which can lead to skin damage and dehydration. The continuous spray makes it easy to apply, it doesn’t leave a white cast and feels cooling on skin.
Garnier Ambre Solaire Sensitive Advanced Protecting and Hydrating Face Mist SPF50, £10
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Anti-Shine Invisible Fresh Mist Spray SPF50+
A firm favourite when it comes to looking after sensitive skin, La Roche-Posay constantly create some of the most effective yet affordable products. This invisible mist is the perfect size for keeping on your desk or in your handbag and has been specifically formulated for blemish-prone, oily skin types. It’s non-greasy, doesn’t leave any tell-tale white marks and has a long-lasting matte finish. A real crowd pleaser.
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Anti-Shine Invisible Fresh Mist Spray SPF50+, £14
Pixi Sun Mist
This lightweight formula combines sunflower and cucumber extract to hydrate and cool skin, along with broad-spectrum SPF30 to protect it. Suitable to spritz under or over make-up as often as you like throughout the day, it’ll leave skin feeling comfortable without drying it out or making it feel oily.
Pixi Sun Mist, £18
Lucy Partington
Lucy Partington is Stylist’s beauty editor. She’s obsessed with all things skincare, collecting eyeshadow palettes that she’ll probably never use, and is constantly on the hunt for the ultimate glowy foundation.
