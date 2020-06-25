This is how to reapply sunscreen over your make-up

Reapplying your SPF every few hours shouldn’t be – and doesn’t have to be – a pain. Here’s the proof.

SPF. Sunscreen. Whatever you want to call it, we know you’re probably sick of reading about how important it is. But, please, hear us out. Because it is important. Wearing a minimum of SPF30 every day – yes, even when the sun isn’t shining and during winter – is one of the easiest things you can to do ensure your skin stays looking as good as it can, keeps it healthy and generally protects it.

It’s also worth noting that, contrary to popular belief, the SPF that’s in your chosen foundation or daily moisturiser doesn’t give enough protection and you should always wear a separate one, too. In case you’ve been living under a rock, let us give you a quick lesson. The sun emits both UVA and UVB rays. UVA is the one that ages you, while UVB rays are the ones that burn skin. While it’s important to stay protected from both, UVA rays can increase the risk of skin cancer.

Sadly, even once once you’ve found the SPF that works for you and your skin and you’ve got into the habit of applying the right amount (which both experts and NHS guidelines say is around half a teaspoon on just your face) every single day, the battle isn’t quite over. You’re almost there, but one application a day doesn’t quite cut it.

How often should I reapply sunscreen over make-up?

In order to have adequate protection sunscreen should ideally be reapplied every couple of hours, the same as when you’re on holiday. But we get it. If you’re living your normal life, putting on make-up and going to work every day, the idea of taking your make-up off in the office toilets and reapplying your face around six times throughout the day is more than ridiculous. But don’t fret, because there is an answer. There are ways for you to protect your skin without going through the rigmarole of cracking out your entire bathroom cabinet in the middle of the office.

Those answers lay in the products that have been specifically created and formulated to be applied throughout the day, with ease, that won’t disrupt your make-up but will, importantly, still provide you and your skin with adequate levels of protection. Keep reading to find out which products are worth buying and stashing in your handbag.

How to reapply SPF over your make-up