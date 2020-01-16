How to remove hair dye: here are the colour-fixing products and hacks that actually work

Prefer to take the at-home route? “My first recommendation is always to use an anti-dandruff or deep-cleansing shampoo that’s high in sulphates (SLS). If your hair’s gone too dark or vibrant, this will loosen the colour.

“Do three to four shampoos in a row then, for the final one, leave the shampoo in for 15-20 minutes with a shower cap over the top. Rinse then follow with a deep conditioner or mask,” explains Smith.

It makes sense – we’re advised to use zero or low-sulphate haircare to lock colour in for longer and this simply takes the opposite approach. It’s why you’ll often hear people recommending high-sulphate clarifying shampoos (or even Fairy Liquid, which has sky-high SLS levels!) for hair dye removal.

High street hair dye remover kits are an option, too, according to Smith. “These do work, especially if you just need to lift out colour that’s gone too dark. It starts getting more complicated when you want to add or take away ‘tones.’ In that case, you should see a professional,” she comments.