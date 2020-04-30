With many of us turning our bathrooms into our own hair salons during lockdown, you may have tried your hand at colouring your own hair. Unfortunately, it’s easy to accidentally get hair dye on your skin, which can leave stains. So, we turned to hair colour experts and asked for their advice on how to get rid of hair dye staining.

The best thing to do is take extra measures to prevent getting hair colour on your skin at all. “Apply Vaseline or anything slightly oil-based [like olive oil] around the hairline to prevent stains on the skin,” says Jodie Searle, senior colourist at Michael Van Clarke.

“However, you must avoid getting this on any baby hairs at the front section as it will act as a barrier against the hair colour you’re then applying.”