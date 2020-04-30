Beauty

How to remove hair dye stains from your skin, according to the experts

Posted by
Hanna Ibraheem
Published
how-to-get-rid-of-hair-dye-stains-on-skin

Attempted colouring your own hair at home and left with stains on your skin? Here’s how to get rid of them.

With many of us turning our bathrooms into our own hair salons during lockdown, you may have tried your hand at colouring your own hair. Unfortunately, it’s easy to accidentally get hair dye on your skin, which can leave stains. So, we turned to hair colour experts and asked for their advice on how to get rid of hair dye staining.

The best thing to do is take extra measures to prevent getting hair colour on your skin at all. “Apply Vaseline or anything slightly oil-based [like olive oil] around the hairline to prevent stains on the skin,” says Jodie Searle, senior colourist at Michael Van Clarke

“However, you must avoid getting this on any baby hairs at the front section as it will act as a barrier against the hair colour you’re then applying.”

You may also like

How to remove hair dye: these are the colour-fixing products and hacks that actually work

Seniz Alkan, senior colourist at Neville salon adds, “When applying a product around the hairline, it should be applied using finger tips for precise placement. Avoid using cotton for the application as this may overlap with your hairline.”

If you do manage to get hair dye onto your skin, both Searle and Alkan believe cow’s milk is one of the best options to remove stains safely.

“Submerge a cotton wool ball in milk, squeeze out any excess and rub it on the affected area,” explains Alkan. “Dairy-free alternatives do not work – choose full fat milk.”

As well as being effective, this method is gentle on skin, too. Alkan strongly advises against using a scrubbing sponge: “It’s detrimental for your skin.”

Another option is using a stain remover. Alkan recommends Vines Biocrine’s Hair Colour Stain Remover, £5, a gentle formula that’s effective at tackling both semi-permanent and permanent hair dyes.

If you’re yet to colour your hair, read our no-regrets guide here.

You may also like

How to dye your hair at home: a no-regrets guide

Main image: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hanna Ibraheem

Recommended by Hanna Ibraheem

Beauty

The no-regrets guide to dyeing your own hair at home

Basically, how to not mess it up.

Posted by
Lucy Partington
Published
Beauty

“I cut my long hair into a bob while in quarantine and it was better than I ever imagined”

Still not one to try at home, though.

Posted by
Moya Lothian-McLean
Published
Beauty

“I cut a new fringe with nail scissors during lockdown – this is what happened”

One Stylist writer shows off the results of what happened after she snipped her own hair.

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
Beauty

The ultimate guide to cutting your hair at home

Tempted to give your hair the chop?

Posted by
Hanna Ibraheem
Published
Beauty

Uma Thurman cuts daughter Maya Hawke’s hair into a bob during lockdown

The Pulp Fiction star shared a picture of the moment.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published