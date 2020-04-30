How to remove hair dye stains from your skin, according to the experts
- Hanna Ibraheem
- Published
Attempted colouring your own hair at home and left with stains on your skin? Here’s how to get rid of them.
With many of us turning our bathrooms into our own hair salons during lockdown, you may have tried your hand at colouring your own hair. Unfortunately, it’s easy to accidentally get hair dye on your skin, which can leave stains. So, we turned to hair colour experts and asked for their advice on how to get rid of hair dye staining.
The best thing to do is take extra measures to prevent getting hair colour on your skin at all. “Apply Vaseline or anything slightly oil-based [like olive oil] around the hairline to prevent stains on the skin,” says Jodie Searle, senior colourist at Michael Van Clarke.
“However, you must avoid getting this on any baby hairs at the front section as it will act as a barrier against the hair colour you’re then applying.”
Seniz Alkan, senior colourist at Neville salon adds, “When applying a product around the hairline, it should be applied using finger tips for precise placement. Avoid using cotton for the application as this may overlap with your hairline.”
If you do manage to get hair dye onto your skin, both Searle and Alkan believe cow’s milk is one of the best options to remove stains safely.
“Submerge a cotton wool ball in milk, squeeze out any excess and rub it on the affected area,” explains Alkan. “Dairy-free alternatives do not work – choose full fat milk.”
As well as being effective, this method is gentle on skin, too. Alkan strongly advises against using a scrubbing sponge: “It’s detrimental for your skin.”
Another option is using a stain remover. Alkan recommends Vines Biocrine’s Hair Colour Stain Remover, £5, a gentle formula that’s effective at tackling both semi-permanent and permanent hair dyes.
Main image: Getty