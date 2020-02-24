The big problem with Instagram’s latest hair colour trend

From glossy lips to oversized hair clips, nostalgic beauty has been dominating trends for a while. The most recent to catch everyone’s attention and saturate our Instagram feeds? Dyeing the front of your hair another colour, aka two-toned hair.

The 90s trend – one that Stylist’s beauty director Shannon Peter coined “best of both hair” – involves dyeing the front or top sections of your hair in a shade that starkly contrasts the rest of your hair colour.

The only problem with this face-framing trend? If your hair is dark, it can require a lot of bleach to drastically lighten your hair, meaning damaged hair is almost unavoidable.