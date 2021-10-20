While Instagram, airbrushed adverts and unrealistic beauty standards might have you believe otherwise, visible pores on your skin are totally normal. But, larger pores can be a beauty bugbear for some people – often leading to blackheads in the area concerned.

Head to any skincare aisle and you’ll find countless products promising to “shrink” pores – but do these really work? We chatted to Dr Justine Hextall, FRCP consultant dermatologist, and asked her to debunk the myths and explain what works when it comes to treating large pores.

Keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know about large pores, blackheads and the ingredients that will help reduce them for good…