What causes nail biting?

“Exactly why some people bite their nails is not fully understood. It is however likely to be an interplay of several factors,” Dr Ahmed tells Stylist.co.uk, listing the likes of genetics, some psychiatric disorders and exacerbating factors as influential.

“Several studies indicate that there is a genetic component to nail biting (also known as onychophagia). One study has shown that 36.8% of nail biters had at least one family member with this habit. Studies of twins have shown that identical twins are more likely to both be nail-biters than non-identical twins,” she explains. And exacerbating factors such as boredom or trying to concentrate are influences that many nail biters might more readily recognise.

There has also been some suggestion that anxiety is associated with nail biting, but the evidence is not consistent. “Some studies show no difference in anxiety disorders between nail-biters versus non nail-biters; but another study has shown that up to 24.2% of nail biters will develop anxiety at some point in their lifetime.” The research into this side of things is inconsistent, but if you’re ever concerned about your anxiety and wider mental health, always speak to your GP or find advice and support with with mental health charity Mind.