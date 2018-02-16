“How I learned to stop blushing for no reason”

Meanwhile, a 2011 study co-authored by Professor Keltner found that people who are easily embarrassed are perceived to be more trustworthy. Researchers also found that men and women who blush easily reported higher levels of monogamy, while others argue that blushing is a sign of empathy and social intelligence. So really, it’s not all bad. Still, in 2010, when my blushing got too much – when I’d pray on an hourly basis that my complexion wouldn’t betray my true feelings or make me look weak in front of my peers – I realised I had to do something about it. My first step was seeing a Harley Street hypnotherapist, who sat me down, mumbled at me for an hour about how my limbs were feeling “ever so heavy” and how I “certainly wouldn’t blush again”, and then packed me off into the street. It was all rather perfunctory, I thought – as the hypno-fog lifted from my brain and the numbness crept out of my limbs.

But the thing is, I think it worked. It can’t have hurt that in the same week I visited a therapist for CBT, who graciously introduced my brain to the lack of rationality behind my catastrophizing thoughts and the flaws in my absolute certainty that everyone around me thought I was a fraud when I constantly flushed red. After all, would I think that about someone else? No. Gradually, over the following months and years, the blushing lessened. I learned to employ certain trains of thought when I felt a blush coming on, such as arguing back against the negative thoughts until they started to quieten and slip away altogether. When out in public I realised that trying to blush on demand was a pretty sure-fire way of ‘tricking’ my face out of flushing red. I became more emboldened in social situations, in work meetings and when meeting new people. Amazingly, the less I cared about whether I blushed or not, the less it happened. There are other things that can help us chronic blushers, too: avoiding alcohol, spicy foods and preservatives.