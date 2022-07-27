How to stop your hair turning green on holiday, according to Jennifer Aniston’s colourist

Whether you colour your hair or embrace your natural hue, you’ve probably been warned about the effects of chlorine on your hair colour before – especially if you’re a blonde.

Because, despite it sounding like an old wives tale, swimming pools can wreak havoc on your hair colour – leaving it with a dull, green hue. The thing is, it’s not technically the chlorine that’s turning your hair green – but the oxidation of copper with chlorine and water. Either way, after forking out hundreds on your ‘expensive blonde’ colour treatment, that tinge of green is probably not a look you want.

The good news is there are things that you can do to help keep your colour looking fresh through the summer months. Stylist spoke to hair colour expert Justin Anderson to find what what we can all do to prevent hair from turning green in the swimming pool. Plus, if it’s already too late, he explains how to get rid of green tones from your hair.