How to stop your hair turning green on holiday, according to Jennifer Aniston’s colourist
- Posted by
- Chloe Burcham
- Published
Ever noticed a tinge of green in your hair after being on holiday? Here’s how to fix it…
Whether you colour your hair or embrace your natural hue, you’ve probably been warned about the effects of chlorine on your hair colour before – especially if you’re a blonde.
Because, despite it sounding like an old wives tale, swimming pools can wreak havoc on your hair colour – leaving it with a dull, green hue. The thing is, it’s not technically the chlorine that’s turning your hair green – but the oxidation of copper with chlorine and water. Either way, after forking out hundreds on your ‘expensive blonde’ colour treatment, that tinge of green is probably not a look you want.
The good news is there are things that you can do to help keep your colour looking fresh through the summer months. Stylist spoke to hair colour expert Justin Anderson to find what what we can all do to prevent hair from turning green in the swimming pool. Plus, if it’s already too late, he explains how to get rid of green tones from your hair.
How to stop your hair turning green
Prevention is key when it comes to protecting your hair in the swimming pool. “When you’re highlighting hair, you’re essentially stripping pigment out of the hair – which is why it’s more susceptible to breaking and discolouration,” explains Justin. “You want to make sure to put a good oil or mask onto the hair.”
This will help to create a barrier between your hair and the metals in the swimming pool, but it will also deeply condition and nourish your hair. “I always tell my clients to load up their hair with oil, so that when you’re jumping into the water, your hair doesn’t soak up the water – which can affect your colour.”
How to fix hair that’s turned green in the swimming pool
If you’re reading this because it’s too late and your hair has already taken on a greenish hue, it’s not too late. Justin recommends taking dpHue’s Brightening Powder sachets on holiday with you to use after shampooing. “Brightening Powder acts like a magnet on your hair. It helps to pull out any dulling minerals, chlorine, metals or green tinges in the hair, leaving your colour looking bright and back to its best.”
Formulated with 15% vitamin C and a chelating agent that draws out impurities and product residue, Brightening Powder is designed to be used after shampooing and before conditioning – a couple of times a month or as much as your hair needs it. Simply mix the powder with water to work it into a paste before massaging it into your hair. “It has the most obvious results on blonde hair but it can also be used on darker hair to purify it and all hair types to help your hair feel light and airy.”
Main image: Getty