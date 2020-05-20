How to treat an itchy scalp: the surprising causes and all the best products

“Your scalp is skin so it can become itchy for similar reasons to the skin on the rest of your body. For instance, a change in season, central heating, and cold dry winter air all commonly make the scalp itch. Long haul flights can also cause your scalp to become itchy for a few days. It may even correlate with your mood, anxiety levels, menstrual cycle (itching might occur before or during your period) and state of health. Sometimes, your scalp can be sensitive for no apparent reason,” explains Anabel Kingsley, trichologist at Philip Kingsley.

There are also certain conditions that might be behind that persistent ‘gahh’ feeling. “These include contact dermatitis (caused by an allergen or irritant), psoriasis (although this tends to leave more of a ‘tight’ feeling) and folliculitis (an inflammation of hair follicles.) However the main culprits are dandruff and seborrhoeic dermatitis (dandruff’s big and often oilier brother).”

Hairdresser Michael Van Clarke reckons the styling products we use and even how we wear our locks could also be to blame.

“The build-up of pollutants, sebum, dead skin cells and styling products – particularly those with silicones and other plasticisers – can suffocate follicles leading to inflammation. Also, if hair is pulled into a high ponytail, against the natural lay of the root direction, for long periods it can lead to an itching and aching as the individual tiny muscles at the base of each hair re-align themselves. Think how your shoulder would feel if your arm was held up behind your back for four hours then released,” Van Clarke comments.