Suffering with ingrown hairs? Here’s how to treat them

Whether you pluck, wax or shave, the chances are if you choose to remove your body hair, you’ll have probably suffered with an ingrown hair.

These little bumps can range from mildly annoying to full on painful and, much like blemishes, they can be tempting to pick and squeeze. But as anyone who’s ever taken a pair of tweezers to a bikini-line bump will know, sometimes trying to remove an ingrown hair at home can cause more issues than it’s actually worth.

So if you’re wondering what an ingrown hair is and how to avoid them, you’ve come to the right place. Consider this your ‘how to deal with an ingrown hair’ crib sheet…