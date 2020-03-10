Beauty

Lush is offering customers access to free handwashing stations to help prevent the spread of coronavirus

Hanna Ibraheem
Washing your hands properly is the most important thing we can do to prevent coronavirus from spreading, according to the World Health Organization. So, high street retailer Lush is doing something to help…

Lush is offering the public free access to its handwashing stations in a bid to prevent coronavirus from spreading.

The high street retailer, which is known for its soap bars and hand washes, has said it recognises theres are practicalities to being able to wash your hands when out and about and public toilets can be difficult to find. So, anybody can now enter its stores and use eco-friendly soap bars and hot water to wash their hands - and yes, this service is entirely free, meaning there is no requirement to purchase anything.  

“The winter months are always a time when hand hygiene matters because coughs and colds pass around, but the current situation with the spread of the new Coronavirus means that it is more important than ever that people regularly wash their hands and observe best practice,” Lush said in a statement. “It is also important that people understand the full, effective routine of washing as advised by the health authorities to maximise the removal of germs.”

Additionally, the store is using its shop windows to promote the handwashing guidelines as advised by the NHS and other public health organisations around the world.

One of the posters you can expect to see in a Lush store window.

Current guidelines from the NHS urge the public to wash their hands regularly for at least 20 seconds each time, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (but not your hand) when you cough or sneeze, and to use hand sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available. It also asks the public to avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth if your hands aren’t clean.

“We all have a role to play in stopping this disease and that’s what this expanded campaign is all about – making sure the public knows exactly what they should be doing to keep themselves and others safe,” says Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock. “Washing hands regularly is the single most important thing that an individual can do.”

Not sure about the most effective way to wash your hands? Here’s instructions directly from the World Health Organization

While it’s important to do, regular hand washing can cause dry skin - so, we’ve listed our favourite hand creams here.

Images: Lush/Unsplash

