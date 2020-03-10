Lush is offering the public free access to its handwashing stations in a bid to prevent coronavirus from spreading.

The high street retailer, which is known for its soap bars and hand washes, has said it recognises theres are practicalities to being able to wash your hands when out and about and public toilets can be difficult to find. So, anybody can now enter its stores and use eco-friendly soap bars and hot water to wash their hands - and yes, this service is entirely free, meaning there is no requirement to purchase anything.

“The winter months are always a time when hand hygiene matters because coughs and colds pass around, but the current situation with the spread of the new Coronavirus means that it is more important than ever that people regularly wash their hands and observe best practice,” Lush said in a statement. “It is also important that people understand the full, effective routine of washing as advised by the health authorities to maximise the removal of germs.”