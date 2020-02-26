Why you’re about to see orange make-up everywhere this season
- Shannon Peter
The spring/summer 2020 catwalks decree: orange is the season’s most wanted – and most joyful – make-up shade. From apricot to russet, here’s our guide to make-up that makes you happy…
There’s something inherently joyful about the colour orange. Where shades of purple can feel regal, greens can elicit a sense of calm and browns can feel undeniably comforting, any shade of orange – be it pastel apricot or a rust-hued terracotta – feels bright, sunny, vibrant and undeniably positive. Especially when it comes to make-up.
Just look to the spring/summer 2020 catwalks for proof. From MSGM to Marc Jacobs, backstage make-up artists pulled a spectrum of orange tones from their kits and painted them over models’ eyes, cheeks and lips to triumphant results. Wotsit-orange eyeliner! Sherbet-tinted blusher! Apricot-glazed lips! If you thought orange was beyond the realms of your beauty repertoire, be prepared to be tempted otherwise.
Below, we’ve enlisted the expert guidance of make-up artist Celia Burton to help us navigate the season’s happiest make-up trend…
The neon liner
As seen at: MSGM
“I always come back to orange as it’s just innately cool and a very joyful colour to wear,” explains make-up artist Celia Burton. And what could be more joyful than a flash of tangerine liner around the eyes? Use a pencil for precision, then take a pointed tip bamboo cotton bud to sharpen up the edges.
Try: Glossier Color Slide Technogel Eye Pencil in Jumbo, £13
The sherbert flush
As seen at: Jason Wu
An inherently warm colour, orange is equally as flattering on the cheeks, and will handily do the job of both your bronzer and blusher. Use your fingertips to press a cream blush into an arc from the centre of the cheek along the brow bone and into the eye socket, slowly building up the intensity. Then use a blusher brush to blur and soften the edges.
Try: Fenty Beauty Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Chili Mango, £21
The russet gloss
As seen at: Marc Jacobs
“So many skintones already have quite a lot of orange in them,” explains Burton. “Rich, reddy browns feel genuine, which is what makes them more wearable.” Buff a terracotta powder shadow over the entire eyelid using a fluffy eyeshadow brush – precision is not necessary here. Then follow with a clear gloss, or failing that, your favourite lip balm.
Try: Mac Matte Eye Shadow in Rule, £15
The peach fuzz
As seen at: Proenza Schouler
It may be synonymous with The Body Shop fragrance of our youth, but this season a wash of peach over the eyes feels fresh and optimistic. “Use a cream or gel product, so you can still see the skin texture underneath,” recommends Burton. Press into eyelids right up to the brow bone, and keep the rest of the face bare.
Try: 3ina The Cream Eyeshadow in 319, £12.95
The two-tone flick
As seen at: Oscar de la Renta
Take things up a notch with this vibrant dual-toned liner look. Use an angled brush to swipe an amber-hued powder eyeshadow from the corner of the eye up to the end of the brow, and fill in the lid with a flat, dense-bristled brush. Finish with a scribble of fluoro orange eyeliner on the centre of the lower lashline.
Try: Illamasqua Powder Eyeshadow in Vapour, £17
The apricot lip
As seen at: Richard Quinn
Light shades of apricot offer a welcome update on the standard coral lip this season. But if going full pastel is out of your comfort zone, look for sheer formulas with a slight sheen and apply with the ring finger, rather than from the bullet. “Used sparingly, sheer apricot tones can brighten and enhance the natural tone of your lips,” adds Burton.
Try: Shiseido ColorGel Lip Balm in Narcissus, £25
Images: Dennis Pedersen / Getty Images / MAC / Marc Jacobs Beauty