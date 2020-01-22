Huda Beauty is officially launching in Boots
- Posted by
- Kiran Meeda
- Published
First it was The Ordinary, then Fenty Beauty and now Boots is launching Huda Beauty online and in stores from late January.
Beauty bloggers have long been the reference point for make-up tutorials – often racking up millions of fans – and one of the first to turn her beauty world into a successful brand is Huda Kattan.
She made getting stuck into those YouTube wormholes that much more bearable.
Her beauty brand, Huda Beauty, is officially heading to UK stores and online. Launched in 2013, Huda’s following has continued to expand and with over 40 million followers on Instagram, it’s pretty clear there’s a desire for more beauty.
Fresh off the launch of Fenty Beauty, Boots is continuing to bring premium quality beauty to the high street. We’ll be able to shop the entirety of the Huda Beauty collection online from 28 January and in selected Boots stores from April. This means the Power Bullet lipsticks, Obsessions eyeshadow palette and Melted eyeshadows are just a few clicks away.
It could be on its way with next day delivery or delivered straight to the store for collection in around 2,200 stores across the UK.
If you thought this was all the Huda-themed joy coming your way, think again. To celebrate the launch, customers that purchase two (or more) items will get a full-sized Demi Matte Lip Cream in the neutral brown shade, Day Slayer but only while stock lasts. You may want to get the basket full as soon as possible to ensure you don’t miss out.
Huda Beauty has been busy lately, having recently hosted the Huda Beauty London pop-up where we saw the launch of its first long-lasting 48-hour liquid eyeliner and Mercury Retrograde eyeshadow palette – with the brightest pastels and classic gold, silver and purple shimmers that you’d expect – as well as creating five new Melted Shadow shades.
Huda Beauty will be available to buy online from 28 January at boots.com and from April in selected stores.
Main image: Getty Images.