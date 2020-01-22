Her beauty brand, Huda Beauty, is officially heading to UK stores and online. Launched in 2013, Huda’s following has continued to expand and with over 40 million followers on Instagram, it’s pretty clear there’s a desire for more beauty.

Fresh off the launch of Fenty Beauty, Boots is continuing to bring premium quality beauty to the high street. We’ll be able to shop the entirety of the Huda Beauty collection online from 28 January and in selected Boots stores from April. This means the Power Bullet lipsticks, Obsessions eyeshadow palette and Melted eyeshadows are just a few clicks away.

It could be on its way with next day delivery or delivered straight to the store for collection in around 2,200 stores across the UK.