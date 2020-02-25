Huda Beauty unveils new pastel eyeshadow palettes – and yes, they look good on all skin tones

It’s been a busy year for Huda Kattan and her eponymous brand Huda Beauty. We’re only two months into 2020 and the beauty mogul has already launched her brand into Boots and released the first product in her skincare range, Wishful.

Now, the brand has unveiled its latest launch; Pastel Obsessions, a trio of pastel-toned eyeshadow quads. Yep, pastels for spring are in. The pretty hues were spotted on the runways at multiple s/s 2020 fashion shows, including Kenzo, Chloe and Tibi – and now, you can extend the trend to your face, too.

In the line-up, you’ll find Rose, Mint and Lilac palettes, all of which contain nine shades each (just like the brand’s previous Nude and Neon launches). There are five matte shades and three metallics that the brand describes as “jellied”. For the first time, Huda Beauty has also included a shimmer eyeshadow that has an Insta-worthy marble swirl.