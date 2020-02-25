Huda Beauty unveils new pastel eyeshadow palettes – and yes, they look good on all skin tones
- Hanna Ibraheem
It’s been a busy year for Huda Kattan and her eponymous brand Huda Beauty. We’re only two months into 2020 and the beauty mogul has already launched her brand into Boots and released the first product in her skincare range, Wishful.
Now, the brand has unveiled its latest launch; Pastel Obsessions, a trio of pastel-toned eyeshadow quads. Yep, pastels for spring are in. The pretty hues were spotted on the runways at multiple s/s 2020 fashion shows, including Kenzo, Chloe and Tibi – and now, you can extend the trend to your face, too.
In the line-up, you’ll find Rose, Mint and Lilac palettes, all of which contain nine shades each (just like the brand’s previous Nude and Neon launches). There are five matte shades and three metallics that the brand describes as “jellied”. For the first time, Huda Beauty has also included a shimmer eyeshadow that has an Insta-worthy marble swirl.
To apply them, Kattan recommends building up your matte shadow across your eyelid and through the eye crease until you reach the level of intensity that you want. While the shades may look light in the pan, the pay-off is impressive when they’re swatched and the colours show up brightly against deeper skin tones.
For the marbleised shimmer, Kattan recommends using your finger to pick up pigment properly. She adds that the jellied metallics work best applied on top of any eyeshadow for an ultra-glossy, wet-look finish.
While Kattan references the fashion world as part of her inspiration, the idea for her pastel collection was also sparked during a trip to Seoul, South Korea.
“The pastel pink cherry blossoms are so magical and dreamy if you’re lucky enough to catch them at the right time, but once the sun would go down in Seoul, I saw that the city would become colorful, eccentric and electrifying,” says Kattan. “I wanted to capture that magic in a palette, and Pastel Obsessions are just that.”
Turns out pastels for spring really are groundbreaking.
Eager to try it for yourself? Huda Beauty’s Pastel Mini Obsessions Palette will launch on shophudabeauty.com on 1 March, but you can join the waitlist here.
Images: Huda Beauty