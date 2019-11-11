Huda Beauty has just announced its first pop-up shop – here are the details
- Lucy Partington
- Published
The brand’s first ever pop-up store is coming to London – and it’s opening at the end of this month.
Things usually start slowing down towards the end of the year, but that’s a rule that apparently doesn’t apply to the world of beauty.
First, Glossier announced it would be doing a second pop-up store in London, and now Huda Beauty has announced that it will be opening one, too.
Huda Kattan – who launched her billion dollar brand in 2013 – announced the news on her website earlier today (11 November) and she has taken inspiration for the pop-up from her newest eyeshadow palette, named Mercury Retrograde, in order to create a ‘celestial universe.’
Never a brand to do anything by halves, we expect the pop-up to be a real show stopper with no expense spared. It’s set to open on 29 November until 26 December, and will be located in London’s Covent Garden.
“I’ve been dying to do a pop-up for ages and I knew the first one had to be in Covent Garden,” says Kattan. The pop-up promises to transport customers to another galaxy and we’re told it’ll be a completely unique shopping experience filled with cult-favourite, best-selling products, alongside limited edition pieces and accessories that have been specially created for the event.
Entry to the pop-up will be free of charge, but space will be limited and queues are expected. To help solve that problem, the brand is advising shoppers to book online to secure a queue-free slot.
As expected, spaces will be available be on a first come, first served basis with a limited number being released each week.
The Huda Beauty pop-up will be located in Covent Garden’s East Piazza from November 29 to December 26.
Opening hours are Monday to Saturday 10am – 8pm and Sundays 12pm – 6pm, except on the opening day when it’ll be open 11am – 4pm. It will also be closed on Christmas Day.
Plus, if you’re one of the first 100 customers to step through the doors will get a surprise goody bag. If that’s not an incentive to get down there on the opening day then we don’t know what is.
Main image: Getty