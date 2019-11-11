Huda Beauty has just announced its first pop-up shop – here are the details

“I’ve been dying to do a pop-up for ages and I knew the first one had to be in Covent Garden,” says Kattan. The pop-up promises to transport customers to another galaxy and we’re told it’ll be a completely unique shopping experience filled with cult-favourite, best-selling products, alongside limited edition pieces and accessories that have been specially created for the event.

Entry to the pop-up will be free of charge, but space will be limited and queues are expected. To help solve that problem, the brand is advising shoppers to book online to secure a queue-free slot.

As expected, spaces will be available be on a first come, first served basis with a limited number being released each week.