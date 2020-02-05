Beauty

Huda Kattan’s skincare brand Wishful launches with a facial scrub

Posted by
Kiran Meeda
Published
Huda Beauty Wishful Skincare Brand Scrub

We’ve got the make-up, we’ve got the fragrance and now Huda Kattan expands her beauty empire to include skincare.

Huda Kattan and her sister, Mona, are the women who have brought us make-up brand Huda Beauty and fragrance brand Kayali. Now, the two have introduced their latest venture, Wishful, a skincare brand.

The beauty blogger and business owner has been busy as of late, launching her whole Huda Beauty collection in Boots, and Wishful is joining the shelves from 16 February.

You may also like

Huda Beauty’s new eye-shadow palette just dropped - here's what you need to know

Those with acne-prone and sensitive skin know the struggle of finding the right exfoliant for their skin without irritating it, and no one knows this more than Huda herself.

She’s been speaking openly about her sensitive and spot-prone skin for a while and her contribution to help those dealing with the same issue has all culminated in the launch of her first facial scrub, Wishful’s Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub, £28.

Wishful Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub
Wishful's Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub

Although created with sensitive skin in mind, the scrub has a host of effective ingredients that benefit all skin types. The naturally-occuring AHA (alpha hydroxy acid) exfoliators in the scrub leading the way are pineapple and papaya enzymes. It’s superfruit skincare that packs a punch.

What’s really special about this formula is the texture. Initially, it looks and feels like a milky, water-based cream with very, very fine and gentle beads. It also has a really light and faint, fruity scent, ideal for those who are opposed to heavily-scented skincare.

Wishful Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub Before
Wishful's Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub before buffing.
Wishful Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub After
Wishful's Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub after buffing.

This means that you can blend and blend, but the soft and gentle textured scrub remains exactly that. It doesn’t feel abrasive, and due to its milky texture, it keeps the skin hydrated whilst you buff away dead skin cells.

Washing the scrub away, there’s definitely a noticeable difference in smoothness as well as creating a healthy, naturally-radiant glow.

Wishful’s Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub, £28 is out on 16 February and available to preoder at shophudabeauty.com

Want make-up tips, skincare advice and more? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Beauty email

Main image: Wishful.

Topics

Share this article

Author

Kiran Meeda

Recommended by Kiran Meeda

Beauty

Huda Beauty’s London pop-up shop is officially open – here are the details

Purses at the ready.

Posted by
Lucy Partington
Published
Beauty

Huda Beauty announces new make-up collection

Huda Kattan wants to shake up your foundation routine

Posted by
Hanna Ibraheem
Published
Beauty

30 of the best supercharged skincare products

Revamp your regime with these little wonders

Posted by
Viola Levy
Published
Stylist Daily