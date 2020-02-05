Huda Kattan’s skincare brand Wishful launches with a facial scrub
- Posted by
- Kiran Meeda
- Published
We’ve got the make-up, we’ve got the fragrance and now Huda Kattan expands her beauty empire to include skincare.
Huda Kattan and her sister, Mona, are the women who have brought us make-up brand Huda Beauty and fragrance brand Kayali. Now, the two have introduced their latest venture, Wishful, a skincare brand.
The beauty blogger and business owner has been busy as of late, launching her whole Huda Beauty collection in Boots, and Wishful is joining the shelves from 16 February.
Those with acne-prone and sensitive skin know the struggle of finding the right exfoliant for their skin without irritating it, and no one knows this more than Huda herself.
She’s been speaking openly about her sensitive and spot-prone skin for a while and her contribution to help those dealing with the same issue has all culminated in the launch of her first facial scrub, Wishful’s Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub, £28.
Although created with sensitive skin in mind, the scrub has a host of effective ingredients that benefit all skin types. The naturally-occuring AHA (alpha hydroxy acid) exfoliators in the scrub leading the way are pineapple and papaya enzymes. It’s superfruit skincare that packs a punch.
What’s really special about this formula is the texture. Initially, it looks and feels like a milky, water-based cream with very, very fine and gentle beads. It also has a really light and faint, fruity scent, ideal for those who are opposed to heavily-scented skincare.
This means that you can blend and blend, but the soft and gentle textured scrub remains exactly that. It doesn’t feel abrasive, and due to its milky texture, it keeps the skin hydrated whilst you buff away dead skin cells.
Washing the scrub away, there’s definitely a noticeable difference in smoothness as well as creating a healthy, naturally-radiant glow.
Wishful’s Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub, £28 is out on 16 February and available to preoder at shophudabeauty.com.
Main image: Wishful.