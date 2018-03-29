Hyaluronic acid is something of a saviour in skincare. It’s a staple in just about everybody’s routine and is consistently raved about by experts and dermatologists for its hydrating properties.

Found in a whole load of products, its primary function is restoring and retaining moisture in the skin – but it also won’t clog pores or cause breakouts if you’ve got acne-prone skin.

But despite being a miracle-worker, hyaluronic acid could end up drying out your skin if you’re not careful. Here’s the low-down on the most effective way to use it…