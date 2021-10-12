Hydroquinone: the surprising return of skincare’s most controversial ingredient

Since its discovery in the early 1800s, hydroquinone has had a problematic history in skincare. Primarily used for photographic development, hydroquinone was quickly recognised and heralded for its lightening properties, proven to even and re-balance hyper-pigmented skin.

However, while hydroquinone developed a bold reputation for skin lightening, it has also been exposed to overuse, intimately tied to colourism and medical complications such as ochronosis, liver and kidney damage. So is hydroquinone actually ever safe to use? Do dermatologists stand by its benefits and can it be safely incorporated back into our skincare routines?

We asked some of the UK’s leading dermatologists and doctors to weigh in on the surprising return of hydroquinone.