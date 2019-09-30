What is the best way to treat hyperpigmentation?

SPF is the most significant step you can take in terms of prevention. “It’s important to remember the sun’s rays affect skin even on cloudy days (80% of the sun’s harmful effect still hit the skin on cloudy days), so it’s vital to give your skin the daily protection it needs with an effective UVA and UVB protection to prevent the formation of additional sun-induced pigment spots. Limiting skin’s exposure to the sun will also help to reduce instances of hyperpigmentation. Try to keep out of the sun during its most intense hours and wear protective clothing including sunhats and glasses whenever possible. When skin is exposed to the sun, apply and regularly reapply a sun protection product,” says Griffiths.

However, Estelle also suggests having chemical peels. “Contrary to popular belief, these can be used on darker skin tones. When it comes to products, opt for those containing AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids) to stimulate cell renewal, and also look for look for Tyrosine suppressants such as Mandelic Acid and Kojic Acid. Tyrosine is an enzyme that helps our bodies to produce melanin so if you block this tyrosine pathway, then you’ll be less reactive to UV wounds/trauma,” she says.