“I never have a bad hair day”: why more and more women are embracing wigs

So what’s driven this trend from the backstage arena into the mainstream? Troy Thomas, owner of Hair From Him which sells luxury hair extensions, credits the role of social media: “It’s played a huge part in evolving the wig industry, women have been able to watch other women like themselves, as well as celebrities, transition from weaves to wigs and with video you can see the natural-looking ones in action.” Like so many others, I used to connect wearing wigs to hair loss or as a solution to a problem; never as a style choice. But a scroll through my social media feeds shows they’re becoming increasingly embraced by real women – just look at @naye0na, @brittanie_evans and @thejenniejenkins for proof. In the US, Mintel reported that nearly six out of ten black consumers now wear a wig, weave or extensions. “Black women are spending a tremendous amount on these products,” says Tonya Roberts, multicultural analyst at Mintel. This was evident when I lived in Manhattan; wigmakers were easily accessible and my friends discussed wig-wearing in the same casual way that Saturday night clip-in extensions are talked about in the UK. Part of the reason is the money being pumped into the industry; the latest innovations ensure they’re breathable so you don’t break out in a hot flush, they’re realistic-looking due to higher quality hair being used to create them, which also makes them lightweight as fewer hairs are needed for a more convincing look, and with more people creating them it’s easier than ever to get one custom-made.

The root of it

Feeling tempted? Wearing a wig is a lower maintenance option but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t require lots of TLC and some decent investment of both time and money from you in the first place. For example, as I write this, my black, 22inch-long, wavy wig is drying on a washing line in the middle of the kitchen (it needs to be washed every two weeks), while my second more voluminous wig is undergoing a deep treatment in a plastic bag filled with Tresemmé Keratin Smooth Conditioner (£5.24). She’s slightly trickier and takes 48 hours to dry because she’s so thick so I save her for more special occasions.