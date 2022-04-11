There’s nothing like a good scented candle to ignite the senses and completely transform the smell of your home. Whether you’re a fan of light floral scents or deep woody aromas, there is a range of scented candles out there to choose from – but they don’t all focus on sustainability or put nature at the forefront.

This is where Ikea comes in. The Swedish retailer has once again partnered with British designer Ilse Crawford (known for the collection of Konstfull vases) to create new scented candles inspired by nature. The brand has launched eight candles, with Crawford designing two in particular: Adlad and Enstaka.

Ikea Strtskn candle

Ikea Avmla candle

Both scents borrow fresh and bold notes from nature that create a calm, inviting atmosphere at home. “There is something that is forever grounding in nature,” says Crawford. “We wanted to bring the instinctive memory of nature back into our homes, through scents.” Candle lovers will be able to embrace the great outdoors with the Adlad scented candle, which offers a comforting, familiar experience of Scandinavian forests with spicy citrus notes, while the Enstaka candle reflects a smoky bonfire aroma.

The candles also come in beautiful ceramic and glass jars, which are unique to each candle’s scent and can be reused after the candles burn out.

Ikea Lugnare candle

Ikea Jmlik candle

“The containers are elemental objects that we can use every day. They are beautiful and affordable,” says Crawford. “They are special because of their materiality size and tactility. We hope that people want to have them because they are attractive, familiar and can blend easily with what they have. Above all, they can be reused later – creating a ‘second life’ beyond its first use – as a penholder, food container, bathroom storage.” The candle wax is also made of up to 70% natural, plant-based renewable material, and is free of palm oil. “We are excited to offer our customers the opportunity to embrace and to continue to personalise their spaces in an affordable way which focuses on wellbeing first’, said Karin Gustavsson, range and product design leader at Ikea of Sweden AB. Looks like our love of biophilic design and bringing the outdoors in has just reached its new peak as our homes will not only look but now smell like the nature we crave. Ikea’s new scented candles are available to shop online now.

