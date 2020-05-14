IL MAKIAGE: everything you need to know about the American make-up brand’s UK launch
- Posted by
- Kiran Meeda
- Published
One of the fastest growing US beauty brands is now available in the UK. The place to start? Their complexion range.
Our relationship with make-up has either been non-existent or ritualistic recently. But, either way, fellow beauty obsessives will be familiar with the desire to keep your make-up bags stocked at all times. And one of the staples of this kit? The mighty foundation, of course.
But, finding the right foundation and concealer can be a lengthy process. While getting the exact texture and finish that suits you is always important, looking for a product that suits your skintone can take up the most time.
This is where US brand, IL MAKIAGE comes in. Created in 2018 by brother and sister duo Oran Holtzman and Shiran Holtzman-Erel, it’s become the second fastest growing eccomerce brand in the US. From blusher, bronzer and highlighter to liquid lipsticks, there’s a lot on offer. And today they’ve openened their waitlist in the UK.
But the product that really put them on the map? Their Woke Up Like This Foundation, £36. Coming in 50 shades and infused with moisturising vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, it’s the most reviewed beauty product in the US. With a natural matte finish, the formula is really lightweight, and has buildable coverage from medium to full.
IL MAKIAGE Woke Up Like This Foundation, £36
For the most part, shopping for a new foundation online is an idea that doesn’t seem like the most trustyworthy option. We all have a mismatched foundation story that we dare not look back at, but IL MAKIAGE approach things differently.
Using a curated quiz, you can get your foundation match in a matter of minutes. It’s no ordinary quiz though. They’ve created a PowerMatch algorithm which utilises machine learning functions to precisely match complexion products — without even seeing your face. Coupled with their research into over 700 different skintones, they’ve used these data points to inform their quiz match making to be as accurate as possible.
Take their quiz to find out your foundation match.
IL MAKIAGE’s whole range is available to buy now on ilmakiage.com.
Images: Getty images and courtesy of the brand