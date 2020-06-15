In defence of having a shower at lunchtime

Anyway, enough of my hair washing habits. Now I want to talk about coronavirus and the impact it’s had on the majority of us. If, like me, you’ve been working from home, you’ve probably gone from having a strict weekday routine to, ironically, having more at-home flexibility in terms of not having to commute. That means there’s suddenly way more time in the day which probably turns into more time than ever at your desk with a severe lack of breaks.

Although lockdown measures are slowly starting to lift, it’s likely the working from home aspect of life will stay the same for a while yet. And that, my friends, is where the lunchtime shower comes in.

Maybe you’re like me and you prefer to shower in an evening before bed, or perhaps you’re an early bird who relies on a jolt of water to wake you up, I urge you to try switching things up. I first discovered the sheer joy of a lunchtime shower back in March and I was so passionate that I tweeted about it.