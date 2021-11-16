TikTok has long proved to be an endless source of life-changing hacks and time-saving tricks. From Makeup by Mario’s lip lift technique to the perfect cat-eye using tape, there’s always a new way to switch up your make-up routine.

Right now, we’re enthralled by the incredibly efficient way one user applies her lip liner. In a video that has now racked up over 9 million views, creator @eelyse demonstrates how she applies lip liner in under seven seconds.