We already know about the buzz The INKEY List created in the skincare. Now, they pioneering brand is entering the haircare market. Stylist breaks down what you need to know.

Haircare is something we all participate in one way or another. Whether you’re pretty particular about a curl cream or swear by a medium-hold hairspray for fine hairs, it should be easy to decipher what it is and what it does for your hair. Transparent beauty brands such The Ordinary have paved the way for clearly labelled, effective products that don’t severely dent your bank accounts. While The INKEY List has mainly stayed in the realm of skincare, they’ve now ventured out into the hair world.

The collection aims to deal with specific haircare concerns you may have from your scalp to mid-lengths and ends. There’s a product for each area and concern you may have. Consisting of eight products from a Shea Oil Nourishing Treatment, £9.99 to a Salicylic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Treatment, £11.99, the range covers a wide spectrum. There’s two overnight scalp treatments, the Amino Acid Anti-Gray Scalp Treatment, £14.99, and the Caffeine Stimulating Scalp Treatment, £14.99, as well as a pre-shampoo treatment, the Salicylic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Treatment. And the rest you can add to your hair after you’ve washed it. The best part? They’re all really lightweight either cream, gel or serum textures that don’t feel like haircare, but feel like skincare for your hair. Just as nourishing, yet effective at targetting specific needs. What’s special about the collection is that you can pair one with treatment with another. Say you wanted brighten your hair, but don’t want to lose the volume, mix the Vitamin C Brightening Treatment, £9.99, with the Peptide Volumising Treatment, £9.99. The personalisation doesn’t stop there. Excluding the two overnight treatments, you can actually add the rest of the six products to your shampoo and conditioner to boost their effectiveness.

Adding a hair serum or using a scalp treatment doesn’t have to be intimidating. Clearly labelled and easy to implement into your haircare routine, The INKEY List’s new range acts as the perfect boosting treatments for healthier looking hair. Convinced you need to try the range out, but need to know a little more? Stylist’s beauty assistant, Kiran Meeda, has been trialling them for you. Here are her favourites from the collection.

The INKEY List Chia Seed Curl Defining Hair Treatment The INKEY List Chia Seed Curl Defining Treatment When should I use it? After aidrying or blowdrying your hair or add to your shampoo and conditioner to boost its effect. What’s so special about it? This lightweight gel-cream sinks into hair easily and adds in moisture, smooths strands and helps define the shape of curls. How should I use it? Apply to damp hair and airdry or blowdry. If you can’t let go of your curl cream, add this treatment to it and boost definition. £7.99, Cult Beauty buy now

The INKEY List Shea Oil Nourishing Treatment The INKEY List Shea Oil Nourishing Treatment When should I use it? After aidrying or blowdrying your hair or add to your shampoo and conditioner to boost its effect. What’s so special about it? It’s a really lightweight, non-greasy oil that hydrates hair without weighing it down. How should I use it? After your hair either air dried or been blow dried, use this oil on the mid-lengths and ends to lock in moisture. Alternatively, use a few days after you’ve washed your hair to keep it hydrated. £9.99, Cult Beauty buy now

The INKEY List Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Treatment The INKEY List Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Treatment When should I use? After aidrying or blowdrying your hair or add to your shampoo and conditioner to boost its effect. What’s so special about it? If you have slightly damaged, brittle or dry hair this lightweight serum absorbs into hair easily without feeling heavy. Best used on the lengths, the serum helps to smooth out hair. How should I use it? After your hair either air dried or been blow dried. I found it to be particularly beneficial when I added it to a volumising shampoo. £9.99, Cult Beauty buy now

The INKEY List Vitamin C Brightening Treatment The INKEY List Vitamin C Brightening Treatment When should I use it? After aidrying or blowdrying your hair or add to your shampoo and conditioner to boost its effect. What’s so special about it? It doesn’t create a glossy look as soon as you apply it, but it does leave hair with a natural sheen over the course of a few days. It’s healthier-looking hair in a bottle. It’s a water-based formula that sink into hair without clumping and steers clear from looking greasy. How should I use it? After a hair wash or boost your shampoo and conditioner. If you have straight hair or have straightened your hair, this acts as a really lightweight gloss for smoother strands. £9.99, Cult Beauty buy now

The INKEY List Salicylic Acid Exfoliating Treatment The INKEY List Salicyclic Acid Treatment When should I use it? Before you wash your hair, massage 1-2 pumps into your scalp or use as a booster for your shampoo and conditioner. What’s so special about it? We know salicylic acid can feel potent, but this water-based, lightweight serum is just as effective yet doesn’t feel stingy at all. Because it’s so lightweight, it absorbs into the scalp’s skin without irritating it. It’s a liquid exfoliator for your scalp that helps control oil levels and flakiness. How should I use it? It’s best used twice a week before you shampoo your hair, however if you’re hesitant about exfoliating your scalp, try it with a gentle shampoo for a less intense exfoliation. £11.99, Cult Beauty buy now

