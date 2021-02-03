“My #FilterDrop campaign changed the rules around online advertising in the beauty industry”

At the start of the pandemic, like many of us, I had no idea how I was going to survive in my job as a make-up artist. I turned to Instagram with no expectation but saw it as an opportunity to share my skill and teach others how to do their own make-up at home.

We were all online more, we were all looking at ourselves more (hello, Zoom), and with societal pressures for women to look a certain way, I can only imagine we were all comparing ourselves more, too.

One day, I saw a huge beauty brand re-post a video of a make-up artist applying blusher. The video had a filter applied to it.