Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri dropped a video explaining the new changes and the reasons behind them. At the core of it, he says there’s a need for users to be able to customise their Instagram experience:

“You should be able to shape Instagram into the experience you want; you know what’s best for you. And to that end, today we’re launching two new feeds on Instagram. One’s called ‘Following’ and the other is called ‘Favourites’.

“’Following’ is a deterministic feed of posts from accounts you’ve followed in chronological order. Over time, we’ve introduced more recommendations into the main feed because we think it’s important for us to help people discover new things. To learn about content on Instagram they didn’t even know existed but they might enjoy or love. But, we also think it’s important – and we’ve got a lot of feedback – that people have access to a deterministic, chronological feed just from the accounts that they’ve decided to follow. If you see my DMs, we’ve gotten that request a lot, so we’re excited to announce it today.