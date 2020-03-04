Benefit is giving away free professional headshots for International Women's Day – here’s how to get yours
Hanna Ibraheem
Standing out online LinkedIn can be difficult when you’re competing for work, so this Sunday Benefit is sorting out a free headshot to make your profile shine.
With over 660 million members on LinkedIn, it’s fair to say that it’s slightly tricky to stand out. But instead of packing your online CV with complicated jargon and listing your school qualifications all the way back to your year nine SATs, the key to making sure your profile gets seen could be as simple as the right profile picture.
According to LinkedIn, members with a photograph receive up to 21 times more profile views than people who leave their picture blank but unless you have access to the correct equipment it can be difficult to get a professional shot. Benefit Cosmetics, whose staff is 90% female, has partnered with the jobs platform to help.
In celebration of International Women’s Day, Benefit Cosmetics wants to help women improve their jobs profile by offering free, professional headshots at its boutiques in London and Glasgow.
“We know that most people don’t have access to a professional photography or camera equipment, but we believe all women should have access to going after what they deserve,” the brand said.
Getting your free headshot is simple and no, you don’t need to purchase a product to get one. Simply head to the London Benefit boutique on Carnaby Street or the House of Fraser branch in Glasgow between 11am-4pm on Sunday 8 March.
Images: Benefit Cosmetics