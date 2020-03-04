With over 660 million members on LinkedIn, it’s fair to say that it’s slightly tricky to stand out. But instead of packing your online CV with complicated jargon and listing your school qualifications all the way back to your year nine SATs, the key to making sure your profile gets seen could be as simple as the right profile picture.

According to LinkedIn, members with a photograph receive up to 21 times more profile views than people who leave their picture blank but unless you have access to the correct equipment it can be difficult to get a professional shot. Benefit Cosmetics, whose staff is 90% female, has partnered with the jobs platform to help.