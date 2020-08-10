Can you drink with Invisalign? A dentist answers all your clear braces FAQs

There’s a common misconception that Invisalign won’t work on teeth that already have fillings, but that’s not the case. You just want to make sure all your fillings are in good order before you start the treatment. “Ideally you want a dentally stable mouth before you embark on Invisalign, so no gum or teeth problems,” Dr Wilczynski explains. “You want to avoid pain or other treatments during Invisalign. If this cannot be helped, then we can do fillings whilst going through treatment, but it can affect the shape and surface of the tooth which in turn can affect the fit of the aligner.”

That’s why, ahead of the Invisalign fitting, you should ask for a full dental check up. At DR Wilczynski’s clinic, White and Co, they undergo a full consultation. “[This includes] health checks and X rays. If any periodontal (gum or dental work) needs doing, it would be carried out at this point. Following that would be the digital scans for your aligners and Invisalign plan and we should be good to go!”