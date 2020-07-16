Invisalign: 7 things you should know before getting clear braces

Like going to sleepovers and buying your first mobile phone, getting braces was something of a right of passage for many teens. Uncomfortable, painful and just straight up annoying, if you had braces growing up, you might look back on the experience and shudder. But the funny thing is, in 2020, adult braces have never been more popular. In fact, I know multiple grown women with fixed train track braces, but I know even more that have opted for the clear retainer kind, such as Invisalign.

And you can see why: practically invisible, removable braces, clear aligners are a far cry from the uncomfortable train tracks you might have experienced the first time around. Plus, they take far less upkeep, so you won’t find yourself in and out of the orthodontist’s clinic every couple of weeks.