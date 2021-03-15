So does coconut oil make for a good moisturiser? In simple terms, yes. Your skin barrier helps to limit transepidermal water loss (water evaporating from your skin) and so a strong functioning skin barrier means that less water is lost, allowing hydration and moisture to be trapped into the skin.

Coconut oil is also absorbed quickly into the epidermis meaning your skin is left feeling soft and hydrated (rather than greasy) making it a popular choice when it comes to moisturising your body.

There are other benefits too. “After human breast milk, coconut oil contains the highest amount of lauric and caprylic acids in nature,” says Rose-Marie Swift, founder of RMS Beauty. “Lauric acid is anti-fungal, antibacterial and antimicrobial as well as anti-viral. It’s also a natural antioxidant, which helps against free radical damage (otherwise known as premature aging) and also contains high levels of vitamin E.”