I should preface this piece with the fact this isn’t my first orthodontic rodeo. No. When I was 12, I was lucky enough to experience the pure joy (ahem) that is train track braces. While I was desperate to change my crooked teeth, nothing could have prepared me for the torture that ensued for the next 18 months. The sharp metal tore welts into my cheeks and left my tongue red raw. Their sheer bulkiness made it hard to even shut my mouth properly, let alone speak. And that’s before I’ve even mentioned the absolute agony those fortnightly trips to the orthodontist for wire tightening would leave me in.

You’d think, after putting in such a stretch of effort, that I’d have done absolutely anything to keep my teeth in their shiny new and super straight position once the day came to have the metal removed. Think again. I quickly got sick of my lisp-forming retainer and one night without it quickly led to two. And then a week. And before I knew it, it no longer fit and my teeth were pretty much back to square one. So let’s just say, I don’t have a particularly glowing track record when it comes to orthodontic commitment.