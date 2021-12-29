Hair loss is hard for many people to face, and understandably so. Watching yourself change and coming to terms with a condition can be a knock to your confidence and mental health that is hard to come back from.

But to see those in the public eye share their struggles and see how they are learning to get through it can be a source of inspiration for many around the world who suffer from the same thing – and this has been brilliantly illustrated by Jada Pinkett Smith.

The Red Table Talk host has been open with her journey with alopecia for years, and on Tuesday she took to Instagram to share a candid video that showed one of the bare scalp patches that she’s learning to embrace.