Jada Pinkett Smith has shared an empowering message about alopecia that is sure to inspire those dealing with hair loss
- Leah Sinclair
Jada Pinkett Smith is continuing to share her journey with alopecia in an empowering video about hair loss that is sure to inspire many.
Hair loss is hard for many people to face, and understandably so. Watching yourself change and coming to terms with a condition can be a knock to your confidence and mental health that is hard to come back from.
But to see those in the public eye share their struggles and see how they are learning to get through it can be a source of inspiration for many around the world who suffer from the same thing – and this has been brilliantly illustrated by Jada Pinkett Smith.
The Red Table Talk host has been open with her journey with alopecia for years, and on Tuesday she took to Instagram to share a candid video that showed one of the bare scalp patches that she’s learning to embrace.
“Now at this point, I can only laugh,” Pinkett Smith said as she ran her finger across a bald line patch along the centre of her scalp. “Y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that.”
She continued: “So it just showed up like that and this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide. So I thought I’d just share it so y’all are not asking any questions.”
“But you know mama’s going to put some rhinestones in there. I’m going to make me a little crown. That’s what mama’s going to do,” Pinkett Smith said.
The actor captioned the video: “Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something. Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!”
The clip, which was viewed 1.5 million times, saw many share their thoughts on social media in support of Pinkett Smith.
One tweeted: “It’s cool to see Jada open up about her hair loss struggles and it definitely is inspiring me to walk a little more confidently.”
Another said: “Embracing alopecia is not easy in the slightest and it’s something I constantly battle within myself. But it is nice to see a high profile celebrity open up about it and remind me that I’m not in this alone.”
In 2018, Pinkett Smith opened up about her “issues with hair loss” during an episode of Red Table Talk, and to see her continue sharing her journey with the world is sure to inspire many.
According to dermatologist Crystal Aguh, who specialises in hair loss, nearly 50% of Black women experience some form of hair loss and Pinkett Smith’s openness with her alopecia journey is sure to inspire and empower many women, particularly Black women, who experience this and often feel alone.
