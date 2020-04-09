What is a jade roller and why does my beauty regime need one?

They’re all over our Instagram feeds right now, having racked up over 6,000 posts and counting – but what are jade rollers and where did they come from? Stylist gets the lowdown on the tool that is taking the beauty industry by storm.

What is a jade roller and how do I use it?

Put simply, a jade roller is an oblong piece of jade that is attached to a handle made of the same stone. Some jade rollers are smooth, while others boast a textured surface. All you need to do is roll it across your face.

The paint roller-esque tool may be pretty new to Instagram, but jade has been used in beauty and wellbeing for centuries. Dating back as far as 7th-century China, it has been believed that the jade stone has healing properties and dispels bad energy.