What is a jade roller and why does my beauty regime need one?
- Posted by
- Stylist Beauty Team
- Published
Stylist explains the latest skincare gadget your beauty routine may be missing.
They’re all over our Instagram feeds right now, having racked up over 6,000 posts and counting – but what are jade rollers and where did they come from? Stylist gets the lowdown on the tool that is taking the beauty industry by storm.
What is a jade roller and how do I use it?
Put simply, a jade roller is an oblong piece of jade that is attached to a handle made of the same stone. Some jade rollers are smooth, while others boast a textured surface. All you need to do is roll it across your face.
The paint roller-esque tool may be pretty new to Instagram, but jade has been used in beauty and wellbeing for centuries. Dating back as far as 7th-century China, it has been believed that the jade stone has healing properties and dispels bad energy.
What are the benefits of using a jade roller?
If you’re prone to puffiness in the morning, consider the jade roller your skin’s best friend. By rolling the cooling tool over your face, you’ll increase circulation and kick-start lymphatic drainage, so you can wave goodbye to eye bags and inflated cheeks. But that’s not all.
“The jade roller is used for toning and releasing tension in the face and neck area,” explains Ling Chan, expert facialist and founder of LING Skincare. “Using a jade roller regularly has the ability to clear fluid build-up, boost circulation, improve elasticity and promote cell turnover for a brighter, healthier complexion. We overuse the muscles in our face, whether we bite our teeth or stare at the computer for too long; the roller helps break through the blockage.”
How do you use a jade roller?
Jade rollers can be used on their own, but Chan recommends using them with your moisturiser or serum. “Apply product all over the face, then starting from the centre of your neck, roll upwards and outwards on each section of your face, stopping at the hairline.” This instantly maximises the absorption of your skincare products so that you get a lot more out of them than if you were to simply use your fingers alone. Chan’s top tip? “For an added cooling and de-puffing effect in the hotter months, store your jade roller in the fridge.”
The jade roller’s massage factor also has added relaxation benefits. “Jade rollers are likely to have relaxation effects,” says Dr Anjali Mahto, consultant dermatologist at the Cadogan Clinic and spokesperson for the British Skin Foundation. “A good massage feel nice, and this alone can have the potential to reduce stress and provide positive mental health benefits.”
Why should I buy a jade roller?
So, you know that incorporating a jade roller into your beauty routine has the ability to iron away puffiness, lines and make your chosen skincare products work faster – more or less akin to a professional facial in the comfort of your own home – but the allure also lies in its accessibility. Affordable and incredibly simple to use, it’s a tool you can easily slot into your current regime without much fuss or fanfare. Want to give it a try?…
