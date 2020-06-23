Acne-prone skin can be testing at times, but there are a myriad of remedies to consider. Here’s why Japanese honeysuckle is an ingredient worth adding to your skincare routine.
The search for the perfect skincare elixir can feel endless. Should you try salicylic acid to exfoliate skin and help prevent excess oil, or will a targeted blemish treatment work wonders? And for those of us with acne-prone skin, there are so many more factors to consider. But you’re not alone in your skincare journey: according to the NHS, about 95% of people aged 11-30 will have some sort of acne.
So while there are many different types of products to know about, it’s worth being mindful of which ingredients can help your skin in its journey to being as healthy and clear as possible.
And the ingredient you need to have on your radar when it comes to helping acne-prone skin? Japanese honeysuckle. While it’s more under-the-radar than most ingredients, it’s actually already mixed into a lot of the formulas that may be on your bathroom shelf.
Stylist quizzed leading skincare expert and co-founder of Harley Street Skin, Lesley Reynolds, on what this unusual ingredient does and how it can help.
What is Japanese honeysuckle?
It’s an extract of the honeysuckle plant that’s native to East Asia, including Japan and Korea.
What are the benefits of Japanese honeysuckle in skincare?
“It is often used as a preservative in natural or organic skincare as it doesn’t contain parabens, but it does contain antioxidants and p-hydroxybenzoic acid which are used to help reduce spots, blemishes and acne, and is a naturally occurring chemical exfoliator that helps prevent pores from getting clogged.” The result? Smoother skin.
Japanese honeysuckle also has antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties, so it reduces irritation that can cause redness and sensitivity – making it a great remedy for acne-prone skin.
Who should use Japanese Honeysuckle in their skincare?
It can be the most beneficial for those with sensitive, red, spot-prone skin.
You may also like
The best under-eye gel masks
Eager to try Japanese honeysuckle-infused skincare? We’ve rounded up the best products which help soothe skin while simultaneously targeting spots.
The best Japanese honeysuckle skincare products
The cleanser
Bybi Crystal Clear Gel Cleanser
An incredibly gentle, non-stripping gel-to-foam cleanser, it contains a blend of exfoliating and spot-reducing ingredients including Japanese honeysuckle extract, salicylic acid, rosemary and willow bark. There’s also inulin, a balancing prebiotic that helps maintain skin’s moisture levels.
The face mask
Medik8 Natural Clay Mask
Created with blemish-prone skin in mind, Medik8’s clay mask is a concoction of moisturising and spot-minimising ingredients. From the use of two different clays to soothe and soak up excess oil to the japanese honeysuckle extract that minimises redness, the cranberry fruit extract that minimises pore size, vitamin E to moisturise skin and phytic acid as a mild exfoliator, there’s a lot at work.
The facial moisturiser
Espa Tri-Active Resilience ProBiome Moisturiser
Looking for an effective moisturiser to replenish skin after using acids? Espa’s moisturiser uses three main plant extracts to soothe skin. Peony protects the skin’s barrier, the Japanese honeysuckle minimises redness and evens out skintone and mandarin energises dull skin.
Shop Espa Tri-Active Resilience ProBiome Moisturiser at Lookfantastic, £85
The face mist
Mauli Supreme Skin Rose Mist
Widely known for its soothing properties, this steam-distilled rose water is enriched with botanicals to hydrate and tone skin. The honeysuckle is combined with antibacterial turmeric and rehydrating hyaluronic acid. It’s a great way to perk up tired skin throughout the day.
The face exfoliator
Crabtree & Evelyn Polish + Clarify Face Exfoliator
An ultra-fine powder, Crabtree & Evelyn’s polish can be added to your cleanser for a gentle microexfoliation. The honeysuckle is combined with hydrating ingredients such as apple extract, jojoba and bamboo.
Shop Polish + Clarify Face Exfoliator at Crabtree & Evelyn, £27
The eye serum
Q+A Caffeine Eye Serum
Intended to help puffy under-eyes and rehydrate skin, Q+A’s eye serum makes use of a few important soothing ingredients. The caffeine works to energise skin, while the honeysuckle and pomegranate extracts help with toning under-eyes.
The make-up primer and face mist hybrid
NailsInc Good Day Jelly Spray
Make-up with a skincare ethos is on the rise and Nail Inc’s Jelly Spray is no exception. Containing soothing aloe vera, glycerin, honeysuckle and grape seed extract, the lightweight spray helps to prime skin for make-up, but can also be used to set your foundation.
Images: Getty and courtesy of brands.