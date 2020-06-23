The search for the perfect skincare elixir can feel endless. Should you try salicylic acid to exfoliate skin and help prevent excess oil, or will a targeted blemish treatment work wonders? And for those of us with acne-prone skin, there are so many more factors to consider. But you’re not alone in your skincare journey: according to the NHS, about 95% of people aged 11-30 will have some sort of acne.

So while there are many different types of products to know about, it’s worth being mindful of which ingredients can help your skin in its journey to being as healthy and clear as possible.

And the ingredient you need to have on your radar when it comes to helping acne-prone skin? Japanese honeysuckle. While it’s more under-the-radar than most ingredients, it’s actually already mixed into a lot of the formulas that may be on your bathroom shelf.