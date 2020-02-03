Beauty

Jennifer Lopez wore this eyeliner during her Super Bowl performance – and it did not budge

Hanna Ibraheem
Despite her intense dance routine, Jennifer Lopez’s eyeliner stayed firmly in place throughout her Super Bowl half-time performance. Her make-up artist took to Instagram to reveal exactly what he used.

Last night, Jennifer Lopez stunned the world with an incredible performance alongside the equally incredible Shakira at the 2020 Super Bowl.

Throughout the rigorous performance, Lopez’s make-up remained firmly in place - most impressively, her eyeliner, which just did not budge.

Lopez’s make-up artist Scott Barnes revealed that he used Marc Jacobs Beauty’s Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner, £21. 

Available in 12 shades, Barnes used Blacquer, an intense, deep black to give bold definition to her eyes. As for the eyeliner itself, the innovative gel formula takes around 15 seconds to set, giving you plenty of time to blend it into a smoky eye.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner, £21

Black eyeliner is notorious for instantly closing up the eyes, so Barnes relied on a number of tricks to make Lopez’s eye appear large. As well as scribbling the gel liner along her lash line, Barnes extended the bottom liner out, past the eye line – a handy trick to subtly elongate the eye.

Once he’d applied the smoky eye, he also added a small cut crease and some shimmer onto the lid to open up the eyes again.

The 12-minute performance saw Lopez and Shakira make history as the first Latinas to headline a Super Bowl half-time performance. The show has received infinite praise for shining a spotlight on their Latin heritage and seemingly making a number of political references.

You can watch the full performance here: 

Main image: Getty

Hanna Ibraheem

